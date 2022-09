News From Law.com

Discovery disputes continue to reverberate as the Twitter v. Musk lawsuit enters its third and final month before trial. For Lawrence Elbaum, the co-head of Vinson & Elkins' shareholder activism practice, it seems unlikely Musk will be able to get out of his bid to buy Twitter entirely, but the case as it stands will require Twitter to tread carefully to avoid giving too much away.

September 21, 2022