Today's Am Law Litigation Daily focuses on an exchange between Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a lawyer who was examining him yesterday in the securities class action trial over Musk's 2018 tweets announcing plans to take the electric vehicle company private. The testy exchange, where Musk put a question to the lawyer, was struck from the record by Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in San Francisco, who is overseeing the case.

Automotive

January 24, 2023, 6:30 AM