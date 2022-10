News From Law.com

Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Thursday and immediately cleaned house, firing senior executives including Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, whom he had criticized for censoring content on the social media site. Gadde, who under her employment contract is set to receive termination benefits valued at $20 million, appeared to be in his sights for termination from the start.

Technology

October 28, 2022, 8:02 AM