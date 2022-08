News From Law.com

During a 90-minute hearing on Elon Musk's discovery motion held Wednesday afternoon before Delaware Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, Bradley Wilson of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz argued the defense has already been offered all it needs, while Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan was adamant Musk has the right to look at raw data to check Twitter's work.

Technology

August 24, 2022, 5:53 PM