Johnson & Johnson was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court over its rapid release gel Tylenol products. The complaint follows a recent study showing the Tylenol products actually dissolve more slowly than non-rapid release products. The court action was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Simmons Hanly Conroy LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11746, Musikar-Rosner v. Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

July 31, 2023, 7:41 PM

Rhonda Musikar-Rosner

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product