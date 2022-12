Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, which pursues individual and representative claims arising from alleged employment law breaches, was filed by Castle Law: California Employment Counsel on behalf of Rana Musharbash. The case is 2:22-cv-02320, Musharbash v. JPMorgan Chase Bank.