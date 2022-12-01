New Suit - Trademark

The Louvre Museum filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against SEE Global Attractions on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by MoloLamken, seeks to enjoin the defendant from operating 'Louvre Fantastique,' an unlicensed exhibition in Oak Park, Illinois, which displays dozens of interactive reproductions of art from the Louvre Museum in Paris. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06733, Musee du Louvre v. SEE Global Attractions Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 01, 2022, 1:59 PM