Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mark Migdal & Hayden on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Gateway Genomics LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by ‚ÄčKuhn Raslavich PA, contends that Gateway made multiple unlawful telephonic sales calls without prior written consent in violation of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 8:23-cv-00353, Muse v. Gateway Genomics, LLC.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 16, 2023, 6:17 PM