New Suit - Insurance

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation filed a lawsuit against Optum and parent company UnitedHealth on Thursday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Whitten Burrage and Nix Patterson, accuses the defendants of avoiding their obligations to reimburse tribal pharmacies for Cherokee members' prescriptions through systematic claim denials, '100% Patient Pay' schemes and punitive discount and clawback programs in violation of the 1976 Indian Health Care Improvement Act. The Nation filed identical lawsuits on Thursday against CVS Caremark and Aetna. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00261, Muscogee (Creek) Nation v. OptumRX Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 03, 2023, 8:15 PM

Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Whitten Burrage

Optum, Inc.

OptumRX, Inc.

United HealthCare Services, Inc.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

OptumRX Holdings, LLC

nature of claim: 890/