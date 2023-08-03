New Suit - Insurance

The Muscogee (Creek) Nation filed a lawsuit against CVS Caremark and Aetna on Thursday in Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Whitten Burrage and Nix Patterson, accuses the defendants of avoiding their obligations to reimburse tribal pharmacies for Cherokee members' prescriptions through systematic claim denials, '100% Patient Pay' schemes and punitive discount and clawback programs in violation of the 1976 Indian Health Care Improvement Act. The Nation filed identical lawsuits on Thursday against Optum and parent company UnitedHealth. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00260, Muscogee (Creek) Nation v. CVS Caremark LLC et al.

Health Care

August 03, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Muscogee (Creek) Nation

Plaintiffs

Whitten Burrage

defendants

Aetna Health, Inc.

Aetna, Inc.

CVS Caremark, LLC

Caremark PCS Health, LLC

Caremark Phc, LLC

Caremark RX, LLC

Caremark, LLC

