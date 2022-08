Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kiernan Trebach LLP on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Swartz Culleton PC on behalf of Lois Murse. The case is 5:22-cv-03462, Murse v. Marshalls Of Ma, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 11:05 AM