Paramount Global and other defendants were hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Law Offices of Robert Kenner Jr. on behalf of Tevin Murry, claims that 'Ollie's Pack,' an animated TV series that aired on Paramount's Nickelodeon, infringes the plaintiff's works. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01493, Murry v. Simon et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 08, 2023, 11:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Tevin Murry

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Robert Kenner, Jr.

defendants

Paramount Global

Does 1-10

Graham Peterson

Jeanne Simon

Mark Satterwaithe

Mark Simon

Nelvana Enterprises, Inc.

Pedro Eboli

Sell Your TV Concept Now, Inc.

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims