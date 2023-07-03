New Suit

AT&T, Comerica Inc., Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jimmie Carter, Derrick Edmond and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00683, Murry et al v. Serafino et al.

Telecommunications

July 03, 2023, 4:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Brad F. Jones

Charles Hellom, Sr.

Derrick Edmond

Jeff Session, Sr.

Jimmie Carter

Jordyn Phenice Edmond

Kay Bailey Hutchinson

Kelvin Sims

Lakeshia Rashawn Edmond

Michael Pompeii, Sr

Reverend James Murry

Rick Perry

Vladimir Puttin

defendants

At&T

Comercia Bank

Walmart

Balfour Beatty LLC

Dallas Child Support Division Office

Dallas Sewell Buick GMC

Herman B. Jones

Kendra Scott

Lawanda Joyce Edmond

Pegasus Residential LLC

Rita Diane Edmond

Tammie Michelle Edmond

Tarrant County Constable Office

Tonya Akers

Waddell Serafino

William Dennis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation