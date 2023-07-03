New Suit
AT&T, Comerica Inc., Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Jimmie Carter, Derrick Edmond and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00683, Murry et al v. Serafino et al.
Telecommunications
July 03, 2023, 4:18 AM
Plaintiffs
- Brad F. Jones
- Charles Hellom, Sr.
- Derrick Edmond
- Jeff Session, Sr.
- Jimmie Carter
- Jordyn Phenice Edmond
- Kay Bailey Hutchinson
- Kelvin Sims
- Lakeshia Rashawn Edmond
- Michael Pompeii, Sr
- Reverend James Murry
- Rick Perry
- Vladimir Puttin
defendants
- At&T
- Comercia Bank
- Walmart
- Balfour Beatty LLC
- Dallas Child Support Division Office
- Dallas Sewell Buick GMC
- Herman B. Jones
- Kendra Scott
- Lawanda Joyce Edmond
- Pegasus Residential LLC
- Rita Diane Edmond
- Tammie Michelle Edmond
- Tarrant County Constable Office
- Tonya Akers
- Waddell Serafino
- William Dennis
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation