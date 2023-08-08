New Suit - Civil Rights

Foley Hoag filed a civil rights lawsuit on Aug. 8 in Massachusetts District Court on behalf of musician and special education teacher Charles M. Murrell III. The complaint pursues claims against white nationalist and neo-facist group Patriot Front and its leader Thomas Rousseau. The suit accuses the defendants of physically assaulting him with metal shields during a Patriot Front march last year in Boston. The plaintiff argues that the assault was a 'coordinated, brutal and racially motivated attack.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11802, Murrell v. Patriot Front et al.

Massachusetts

August 08, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Charles M Murrell, III

Plaintiffs

Foley Hoag

defendants

Patriot Front

Thomas Rousseau

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation