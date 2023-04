New Suit - Personal Injury

Walgreens was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit on Wednesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ben Bowden PC on behalf of Amos Murrell and Fairen Murrell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00107, Murrell et al. v. Walgreens.

April 27, 2023, 4:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Amos Murrell

Fairen Murrell

Ben Bowden, PC

defendants

Walgreens

John Does 1-10

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims