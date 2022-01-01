New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from an Aug. 2022 breach impacting the personally identifiable information of millions of customers. The case was brought by the Law Office of Paul C. Whalen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00295, Murray v. Samsung Electronics America, Inc.