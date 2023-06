Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Universal City Development Partners Ltd., doing business as Universal Orlando Resort, and NBCUniversal Media LLC to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Florin Roebig PA on behalf of Tara Murray. The case is 6:23-cv-01146, Murray v. NBCUniversal Media, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 20, 2023, 5:28 AM

Plaintiffs

Tara Murray

defendants

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Universal City Development Partners, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims