Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl removed a lawsuit against Keystone RV Company and Holman Motors Inc. to Ohio Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by attorney Timothy J. Abeel Jr. on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Alpine 3850RD. The case is 1:22-cv-00515, Murray v. Keystone RV Company et al.