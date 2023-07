Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Import Sales of Lake County and Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney James P. Tarquin on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age bias. The case is 5:23-cv-00425, Murray v. Import Sales of Lake County, LLC, d/b/a Bill Bryan Subaru, Bill Bryan Kia, and Kia of Leesburg et al.

Automotive

July 05, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Madelyn Murray

defendants

Bill Bryan Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep Inc., d/b/a Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Bill Bryan Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Import Sales of Lake County, LLC, d/b/a Bill Bryan Subaru, Bill Bryan Kia, and Kia of Leesburg

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination