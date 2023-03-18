New Suit - Employment

Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC, Assurant subsidiary Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants on Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of a vendor for the defendants who contends that he was misclassified as an independent contractor, and seeks the payment of overtime wages as well as reimbursement for business expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01261, Murray v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.

Property & Casualty

March 18, 2023, 11:11 AM

Ancil Murray

Miller Shah LLP

Cyprexx Services, LLC

Field Asset Services, Inc.

Field Asset Services, LLC

Xome Field Services LLC

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches