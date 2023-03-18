Miller Shah LLP and Olivier & Schreiber filed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Cyprexx Services LLC, Assurant subsidiary Field Asset Services Inc. and other defendants on Friday in California Northern District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of a vendor for the defendants who contends that he was misclassified as an independent contractor, and seeks the payment of overtime wages as well as reimbursement for business expenses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01261, Murray v. Field Asset Services, Inc. et al.
Property & Casualty
March 18, 2023, 11:11 AM