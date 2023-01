Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Bombardier Aerospace to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Colin Richards Law on behalf of Kevin Murray. The case is 0:23-cv-60012, Murray v. Bombardier Aerospace Inc.

Aerospace & Defense

January 04, 2023, 1:54 PM