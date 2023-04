Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment class action against Alclear LLC, operator of the CLEAR expedited airport security program, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Crosner Legla, brings wage and hour claims on behalf of non-exempt workers employed by the defendant in California. The case is 2:23-cv-03051, Murray II v. Alclear, LLC.

California

April 22, 2023, 10:21 AM

Plaintiffs

Benny Murray II

defendants

Alclear, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches