Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Swanson Martin & Bell on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Soo Line Railroad and Amtrak to Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from a collision between a train and a bicyclist, was filed by Habush Habush & Rottier on behalf of Davian Murray, Tracey Murray and Patrick Murray. The case is 2:23-cv-00887, Murray et al. v. Soo Line Railroad Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 05, 2023, 8:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Davian Murray

Patrick Murray

Timothy S. Trecek

Tracey Murray

Plaintiffs

Habush Habush Rottier

defendants

Soo Line Railroad Company

The National Railroad Passenger Corporation d/b/a Amtrak

defendant counsels

Swanson, Martin & Bell

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims