Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tressler on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wells Fargo Insurance Services, Chubb subsidiary Bankers Standard Insurance, USI Insurance Services and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning underlying personal injury claims, was filed by Murray & Budzyn on behalf of Sandra Murray and Vernon E. Murray. The case is 2:23-cv-02573, Murray et al v. Bankers Standard Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

April 05, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Murray

Vernon E Murray

defendants

Bankers Standard Insurance Company

USI Insurance Services, LLC

Clyde Nelson

David S Updegraff

Eris Saunders

Esis, Inc

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

John Lasalle

Marilyn Cartrett

Privilege Underwriters, Inc.

Pure Programs, LLC

Rosemary Cooke

Samuel Vazquez Altero

Tawni Hylen

Wells Fargo Insurance Services, USA

defendant counsels

Tressler LLP

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute