New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Unilever, the multinational consumer goods company, was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in California Northern District Court over the company's Laundress brand laundry and fabric care products. The complaint accuses Unilever of failing to disclose that the products contain, or are at the risk of containing, pseudomonas, a bacterium known to cause serious infections and severe tissue damage. The action, which is part of a spate of similar litigation, is backed by Good Gustafson Aumais; Shenaq PC; and the Keeton Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07468, Murphy v. Unilever United States Inc..