Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Transamerica Life Insurance and Thrivent Financial for Lutherans, a Christian nonprofit organization for financial management, to Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by attorney Eric L. Terlizzi on behalf of Andrea Murphy. The case is 3:22-cv-02782, Murphy v. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

November 30, 2022, 4:38 PM