New Suit - ERISA

Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg filed an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of William Murphy. The suit, which centers on claims for early retirement benefits, targets Pension Plan Teamsters Local 676 and Philadelphia Bakery Employers' and Food Driver Salesmen's Union Local No. 463. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00418, Murphy v. The Philadelphia Bakery Employers' And Food Driver Salesmen's Union Local No. 463 et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 02, 2023, 11:45 AM