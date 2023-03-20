Who Got The Work

Jeremy P. Blumenfeld and Jared R. Killeen of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius have entered appearances for Teamsters Union Local No. 676 Pension Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, which centers on claims for early retirement benefits, was filed Feb. 2 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Klehr Harrison Harvey Branzburg on behalf of William Murphy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kai N. Scott, is 2:23-cv-00418, Murphy v. The Philadelphia Bakery Employers & Food Driver Salesmens Union, Local 463 et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 20, 2023, 5:27 AM

