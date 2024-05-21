Michael Barlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for cloud data platform company Snowflake and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed April 4 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Gainey McKenna & Egleston, alleges that certain officers and directors failed to disclose that the company's purported growth had been facilitated by knowingly overselling consumption credits to clients and offering customers short-term discounts during the period leading up to the company's IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00426, Murphy v. Slootman et al.
Technology
May 21, 2024, 10:06 AM