Michael Barlow of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has entered an appearance for cloud data platform company Snowflake and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The case, filed April 4 in Delaware District Court by Bielli & Klauder and Gainey McKenna & Egleston, alleges that certain officers and directors failed to disclose that the company's purported growth had been facilitated by knowingly overselling consumption credits to clients and offering customers short-term discounts during the period leading up to the company's IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00426, Murphy v. Slootman et al.

May 21, 2024, 10:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Patrick M. Murphy , Jr.

Plaintiffs

Bielli & Klauder, LLC

defendants

Benoit Dageville

Carl M. Eschenbach

Frank Slootman

Jayshree Ullal

Jeremy Burton

John D. McMahon

Kelly Kramer

Mark Garrett

Michael P. Scarpelli

Michael Speiser

Teresa Briggs

defendant counsels

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

