Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Putnam Plastics Corporation to Connecticut District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA, was filed by Cicchiello & Cicchiello on behalf of John Murphy. The case is 3:22-cv-01341, Murphy v. Putnam Plastics Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 25, 2022, 5:15 PM