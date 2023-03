New Suit

Michaels Stores was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court case was filed by attorney Lawrence Fisher on behalf of Anthony Hammond Murphy, who asserts that the defendant's digital properties are not fully accessible to the visually impaired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00060, Murphy v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 5:13 PM