Who Got The Work

Lincoln National has tapped attorneys Iwana Rademaekers of the Law Offices of Iwana Rademaekers and Matthew Robinett of Norman Wood Kendrick & Turner to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, pertaining to long-term disability benefits, was filed Nov. 15 in Alabama Northern District Court by Burke Harvey LLC on behalf of Steven B. Murphy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gray M. Borden, is 2:22-cv-01450, Murphy v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, The.

Insurance

December 30, 2022, 9:42 AM