Who Got The Work

Partner Craig Joel Mariam of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for location data broker Kochava Inc. in a pending privacy class action. The suit, which was filed Feb. 1 in Idaho District Court by Witherspoon Brajcich McPhee, contends that Kochava sells the precise geolocation data for millions of customers' cell phones, allowing third parties to track consumers' movements to and from sensitive locations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raymond Edward Patricco Jr., is 2:23-cv-00058, Murphy v. Kochava, Inc.

Technology

March 18, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Murphy

Plaintiffs

Witherspoon Brajcich Mcphee, PLLC

Law Offices Of Ronald A Marron, Aplc

Law Offices Of Ronald A. Marron

defendants

Kochava, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct