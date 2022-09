Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Wednesday removed a consumer protection and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Kahana Villa Vacation Club and Soleil Management to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, concerning a dispute over timeshare fees, was filed pro se by Sean Murphy. The case is 1:22-cv-11646, Murphy v. Kahana Villa Vacation Club et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 28, 2022, 7:23 PM