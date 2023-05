New Suit

Hanesbrands was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The case was brought by attorney Lawrence H. Fisher on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that the defendant's digital platform is not fully accessible to the visually impaired. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Murphy v. Hanesbrands Inc..

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Hammond Murphy

Plaintiffs

Lawrence Fisher

defendants

Hanesbrands Inc.,

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation