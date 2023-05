New Suit - Website Accessibility

Calvin Klein was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The court case, filed by attorney Lawrence Fisher on behalf of Anthony Hammond Murphy, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00123, Murphy v. Calvin Klein, Inc..

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 12:07 PM

