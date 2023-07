New Suit

UPS and the Federal Bureau of Prisons were sued by pro se plaintiff James M. Murphy on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The plaintiff contends that the defendants unjustly prevented him from receiving visits from his father. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-11657, Murphy v. Bernier et al.

July 25, 2023, 2:03 PM

nature of claim: 330/for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act