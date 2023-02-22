Who Got The Work

Joel C. Haims, Christopher J. Whalen and Kierstin S. Fowler from McDermott Will & Emery have entered appearances for Argo Blockchain and members of its board in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Jan. 26 in New York Eastern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that 'significant capital restraints' and other adverse factors limit Argo's ability to mine Bitcoin and preserve sustainability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nina R. Morrison, is 1:23-cv-00572, Murphy v. Argo Blockchain plc et al.

Cryptocurrency

February 22, 2023, 6:38 AM