New Suit - Securities Class Action

Pomerantz LLP filed a securities class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court against Argo Blockchain and members of its board. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to disclose to investors that 'significant capital restraints' and other adverse factors limit Argo's ability to mine Bitcoin and preserve sustainability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00572, Murphy v. Argo Blockchain plc et al.

Cryptocurrency

January 26, 2023, 1:57 PM