New Suit - ERISA

Aetna, a health care insurance company, and several of its subsidiaries were hit with an ERISA lawsuit for claims arising from the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday in Connecticut District Court. The court case, filed by Parrett, Porto, Parese & Colwell, seeks the reimbursement of $670,000 for diagnostic testing and treatment for COVID-19. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Diagnostic and Medical Specialists of Greenwich LLC, Murphy Medical Associates LLC and Steven A.R. Murphy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00201, Murphy Medical Associates, LLC et al v. Aetna Health Inc et al.