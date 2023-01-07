Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Edward J. McAndrew has entered an appearance for Jefferson Health in a pending privacy class action. The case, filed Nov. 22 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Stephan Zouras LLP, claims that the hospital network unlawfully shared personal and protected health information with Meta Platforms via an embedded tracking pixel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Berle M. Schiller, is 2:22-cv-04674, Murphy et al v. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. et al. tracking pixel

Technology

January 07, 2023, 7:48 PM