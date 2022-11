New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Meta Platforms and Jefferson Health were hit with a digital privacy class action Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Stephan Zouras LLP on behalf of patients who contend that the defendants secretly track their private health information via a tracking pixel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04674, Murphy et al v. Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals Inc. et al.

Technology

November 22, 2022, 3:40 PM