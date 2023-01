New Suit

Harrison Contracting Co., Cincinnati Insurance Co. and Scot Douglas Brock were sued Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court for tort claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The lawsuit was brought by Hubbard & Knight on behalf of Jennifer Murphy and Emily Webb. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00403, Murphy et al v. Harrison Contracting Company Inc. et al.

Insurance

January 28, 2023, 11:56 AM