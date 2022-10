New Suit

American National Insurance was hit with a lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, for uninsured motorist benefit claims, was brought pro se by attorney Shannon O. Murphy d/b/a Sheetmetal & Associates. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-06490, Murphy, Esq., Sr. v. National General Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 26, 2022, 4:33 AM