Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Spencer Fane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA Casualty Insurance Company to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, which arises from storm-related property damage claims, was filed by Koller Trial Law and Red Dirt Legal on behalf of James Murphree. The case is 5:22-cv-00770, Murphree v. United Services Automobile Association et al.

Insurance

August 31, 2022, 4:20 PM