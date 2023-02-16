Who Got The Work

Jones Day partners David A. Ciarlo, Richard J. Grabowski and Eliot Pedrosa have stepped in to represent Trina Solar US Inc. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case, over the sale of defective solar panels manufactured by Trina Solar, was filed Dec. 28 in Florida Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Kramer & Klingsberg on behalf of Murphee Land Holdings LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark E. Walker, is 1:22-cv-00343, Murphee Land Holdings LLC v. Trina Solar US Inc.

Renewable Energy

February 16, 2023, 7:00 AM