The Connecticut Supreme Court clarified the meaning of the word "submit" in a statute regarding the annual submission of income and expense information of property used for producing rental income. The court upheld appellate and trial court decisions to deny a plaintiff's appeal of a penalty added to the taxes of Seramonte Association LLC, and grant summary judgment and motion to strike to the plaintiff, the town of Hamden.

October 26, 2022, 12:07 PM