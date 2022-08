Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at K&L Gates on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Shasta Beverages to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which alleges wage-and-hour violations as well as discrimination on the basis of disability and national origin, was filed by Remer & Georges-Pierre on behalf of Calixto Murillo. The case is 1:22-cv-22545, Murillo v. Shasta Beverages Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 11, 2022, 12:51 PM