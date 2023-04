New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt & Penfield, alleges that a defective power steering system in 2022-2023 Honda Civics causes 'sticky steering.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00593, Murillo v. American Honda Motor Co. Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 04, 2023, 8:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Daniel Murillo

Casey Gerry Schenk Francavilla Blatt And Penfield LLP

defendants

Honda Motor Company, Ltd.

American Honda Motor Company, Inc.

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product