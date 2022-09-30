Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the Pension Boards of the United Church of Christ and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Megan S. Goddard Esq. on behalf of Dilka Murillo-Roman, who alleges age bias and violation of the Federal Family and Medical Leave Act. The case is 1:22-cv-08365, Murillo-Roman v. The Pension Boards-United Church of Christ, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

September 30, 2022, 6:21 PM